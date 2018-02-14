Expert Analysis

2 'Pass-Through' Hurdles For Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs

By Jon Tomlin February 14, 2018, 10:24 AM EST

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:24 AM EST) -- In numerous recent antitrust class actions, indirect purchaser plaintiffs have alleged a price-fixing conspiracy involving manufacturers several stages “upstream” from the retail level at which they made their purchases. Indirect purchaser plaintiffs in recent antitrust suits include consumers of computers, eggs, drywall, tuna, chicken, automobiles and power tools. In order to establish that any price-fixing overcharges imposed by manufacturers were ultimately “passed-through” to them, these plaintiffs must “find a way to account for the decision-making of a variety of resellers and manufacturers in an intricate distribution...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular