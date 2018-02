Tavern On The Green Co. Keeps Fighting NYC For TM Rights

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- The successor to the bankrupt operator of iconic New York restaurant Tavern on the Green asked a federal court Monday to nix the city’s trademark suit against it, arguing it paid $1.3 million to franchise the restaurant’s name and motifs.



In opposing New York’s bid for summary judgment, Tavern on the Green International LLC said the city can’t stop it from using the name and trademarks of the famous Central Park restaurant when it opens franchised eateries outside of the city based on a use agreement...

