Iron Maiden Sues Sites Selling Counterfeit Merchandise

By Sophia Morris

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is accusing several unidentified websites of selling counterfeit products that infringe its trademarks, according to a suit filed Monday in Illinois federal court.

Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. said the online counterfeiters are damaging the band’s brand by selling inferior products that are passed off as legitimate merchandise, and creating confusion among consumers who may think the allegedly infringing products are the real deal.

  Eddie’s Evil Brew

“Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants’ counterfeiting of plaintiff’s...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A"


Case Number

1:18-cv-01098

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Judge

Honorable Jorge L. Alonso

Date Filed

February 12, 2018

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular