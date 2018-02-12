Iron Maiden Sues Sites Selling Counterfeit Merchandise

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is accusing several unidentified websites of selling counterfeit products that infringe its trademarks, according to a suit filed Monday in Illinois federal court.



Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. said the online counterfeiters are damaging the band’s brand by selling inferior products that are passed off as legitimate merchandise, and creating confusion among consumers who may think the allegedly infringing products are the real deal.



Eddie’s Evil Brew



“Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants’ counterfeiting of plaintiff’s...

