Judge Denies Phoenix New IP Trial But Refuses VMware Fees

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected Phoenix Technologies Ltd.'s efforts to roll back a jury's finding that VMware Inc. did not infringe copyrights for basic computer input-output firmware, but declined to award VMware $11 million in legal fees.



U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. denied Phoenix's renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law and motion for a new trial, saying he found Phoenix's allegations of lawyer misconduct to be weak. But Judge Gilliam rejected winner VMware's motion for $11.2 million in attorneys' fees and...

