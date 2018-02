Ex-BigLaw Attys' Licensing Co. Loses Patent Suit Under Alice

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A patent licensing company run by former WilmerHale and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners lost its infringement claims against two security companies on Monday, when a California federal judge found that its patent on internet data channels is invalid under the Supreme Court's Alice ruling for claiming only an abstract idea.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria granted Cloudflare Inc.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings, agreeing with the company’s argument that U.S. Patent No. 6,453,335 was directed to an abstract idea of modifying a data...

To view the full article, register now.