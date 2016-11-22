New FCA Ruling Puts Medicare Advantage Plans On Alert

By Jeff Overley

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- A new False Claims Act ruling involving UnitedHealth Group Inc. is a clear warning that Medicare Advantage insurers may face massive penalties for ignoring questionable patient diagnoses and failing to return related government payments.

The Feb. 12 ruling partially preserved a U.S. Department of Justice complaint — originally filed by UnitedHealth finance director Benjamin Poehling — that says the insurance giant “systematically ignored” hundreds of thousands of invalid diagnoses and improperly kept hundreds of millions of dollars in related payments from Medicare Advantage.

UnitedHealth sought cover...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. United Health Group, Inc. et al


Case Number

2:16-cv-08697

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Michael W. Fitzgerald

Date Filed

November 22, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular