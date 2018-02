4 Firms Guide $3.8B WMIH-Nationstar Merger

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- WMIH, a company primarily dealing in reinsurance, and Nationstar Mortgage on Tuesday announced their plan to merge in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.8 billion, guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.



The terms of the deal between the two private equity-backed companies will make $1.2 billion in cash and $702 million of WMIH Corp. shares available to Nationstar Mortgage Inc. shareholders, the companies said in a...

To view the full article, register now.