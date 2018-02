Enviros Want FERC To Rethink PennEast Pipeline Approval

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- A pair of environmental groups on Monday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider its decision to issue a conditional certificate for the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline and press pause on the project's approval, saying that the company overstated the need for the project.



The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association told FERC that the approximately 120-mile pipeline through Pennsylvania and New Jersey just wasn’t needed and would not be in the public’s best interests. The area is already sufficiently supplied...

