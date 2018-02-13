Japanese Speedskater Banned From Games Over Doping Test

By Christopher Crosby

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- Japanese short track speedskater Kei Saito was suspended from the Pyeongchang Olympics after testing positive for a masking agent used to conceal the presence of drugs, an international sports court said Tuesday. 

The Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended Saito, 21, making him the first athlete to be banned from competitions at this year's games. The court based in Lausanne, Switzerland, said that Saito voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension ahead of Wednesday's heats in the men's 5,000-meter relay event. He has also been ordered to leave the...
