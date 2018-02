FCC Reauthorization Bill Clears House Committee

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved an amended bill Wednesday afternoon that would reauthorize the Federal Communications Commission for the first time in two and a half decades, providing funding to help broadcasters with the post-spectrum auction reorganization and implementing other process reforms.



The bill folds in language from previously proposed telecom legislation and notably frees up funds for TV and radio stations that must reorganize themselves in a smaller slice of the airwaves to accommodate mobile service providers.



The legislation also sets up a...

To view the full article, register now.