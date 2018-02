Finjan Drops IP Retrial Against Symantec Unit, Signals Deal

Law360, San Jose (February 13, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- Finjan Inc. announced Monday it had vacated a California federal patent infringement retrial set to start that day against a Symantec Corp. unit, saying it reached confidential settlement terms with its cybersecurity rival and expects by the month’s end to finalize a “definitive agreement.”



Finjan filed a complaint in 2015 against Blue Coat Systems, which was later acquired by Symantec, alleging the company didn't get a license before using intellectual property protected by its six patents covering appliances and software for protecting computers from hostile files...

To view the full article, register now.