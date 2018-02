Jury Awards Microsoft $278K In Office IP Row With Corel

Law360, San Jose (February 13, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- A California federal jury declined Microsoft’s request for more than $1 million and awarded it just $278,000 Tuesday in a suit over Corel Corp.’s infringement of patents related to its Office software, finding Corel had willfully infringed nine patents but hadn't learned of the infringement until Microsoft sued.



Following a three-day trial, the seven-member jury deliberated less than a day before concluding that Corel had willfully infringed nine of Microsoft Corp.'s patents. Corel did not dispute that its product used Microsoft’s patents covering software features like a "ribbon"...

