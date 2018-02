Navy Ship Goal Still Decades Away Under New Plan

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy intends to quickly grow its fleet over the next few years, but the service's goal of a 355-ship fleet is still likely decades away from being fulfilled, according to a shipbuilding plan issued Monday.



Under the Navy’s latest 30-year shipbuilding plan, backed by the Trump administration’s fiscal 2019 budget request, also issued Monday, the Navy would put 10 new ships under contract in 2019 using a $21.9 billion shipbuilding budget — 7 percent more than the same budget for 2018, already well ahead...

