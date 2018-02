Kaspersky Opens New Front In Legal Fight With White House

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab has launched a new salvo in its legal battle with the White House, this time claiming in D.C. federal court that U.S. Department of Defense legislation banning its products from government systems unconstitutionally singles it out.



The suit filed late Monday comes as Kaspersky is already grappling with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a separate case over an order that directed federal agencies to phase out use of its software amid concerns that Russian spies could use it to...

