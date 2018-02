$1.8B Offer Deepens Fight Over Breitburn Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, New York (February 13, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- The judge presiding over the Chapter 11 case for Breitburn Energy Partners LP said Tuesday he would admit into evidence a recent unsolicited $1.8 billion bid for the oil and gas enterprise, raising questions if the move actually reshapes a fight over the company’s estimated valuation and pending restructuring plan.



In another contentious New York bankruptcy court hearing over whether Breitburn’s oil and gas reserves are worth more than the company has said, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein agreed to supplement the record from Breitburn’s...

