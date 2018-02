2nd Circ. Affirms Ex-Brokers' IBM Insider Trading Verdict

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel Tuesday upheld a verdict against a pair of former brokers found liable for insider trading in connection with a $1.2 billion IBM deal, ruling that the jury was not required to find their testimony credible.



The Second Circuit affirmed a jury verdict finding two ex-brokers liable for insider trading in a case brought by the SEC that alleged they unlawfully traded SPSS stock in the run-up to an announcement of IBM's purchase. (AP) In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel affirmed the 2016...

