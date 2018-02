Disney Says DVD Box Clearly Bars Redbox Download Resales

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- Disney urged a California federal judge Monday not to toss its lawsuit alleging Redbox resells digital download codes for Disney flicks, arguing that terms clearly printed on the box prevent the movie rental giant from hawking the downloads on the secondary market.



In a blistering 25-page response to Redbox Automated Retail LLC’s motion to dismiss, Disney Enterprises Inc. said Redbox ignored the terms of Disney Combo Packs barring the sale of the digital-download code that accompanies the DVD and Blu-Ray disc when it bought millions of...

