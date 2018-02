Private Facebook Pages Can Be Fair Game: NY High Court

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:24 PM EST) -- New York’s highest court said Tuesday that a horse owner being sued over serious injuries a woman suffered because of his alleged negligence is entitled to access the private portions of the woman’s Facebook account, saying potential photos taken and messages sent after the accident are relevant to her allegations.



In a discovery dispute, the New York Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that a lower appellate court erred by concluding that horse owner Mark Henkin hadn’t proved that the private pages of Kelly Forman’s Facebook account...

