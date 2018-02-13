FCC's O'Rielly Tees Up Kid-Vid Rule Review
The Republican commissioner in a January blog post called for the programming requirements to be eliminated or at least scaled back, arguing that children can easily get the beneficial educational and informational programming without the mandate for broadcasters to air an average of at least three hours of “core” programming each week targeted to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login