FCC's O'Rielly Tees Up Kid-Vid Rule Review

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission member Michael O’Rielly said Tuesday that he will be leading his sought review of the FCC’s “kid vid” programming requirements that tie minimum children’s-programming mandates into broadcast license renewals.



The Republican commissioner in a January blog post called for the programming requirements to be eliminated or at least scaled back, arguing that children can easily get the beneficial educational and informational programming without the mandate for broadcasters to air an average of at least three hours of “core” programming each week targeted to...

