Contractors Smeared Telecom For Bucking Racism, Suit Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- Telecommunications company Loco Brands LLC hit technician contractors Butler America and Frontier Communications with a suit Tuesday in Texas federal court claiming they released Loco trade secrets and went on a smear campaign after it refused to tolerate the contractors’ alleged racist hiring practices.



The civil suit filed by the Texas-based Loco, which does business as Direct TEK, accuses Butler and Frontier of negligently, intentionally, improperly and illegally trying to disparage and run Direct TEK out of business because it placed minority hires in certain areas...

