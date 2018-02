Sick, Vacay Pay Not Regular Compensation: Mass. High Court

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- The top court in Massachusetts on Tuesday held that supplemental sick time and vacation leave payments received in conjunction with workers’ compensation do not qualify as regular compensation under state law when it comes to determining an employee’s effective date of retirement.



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling came as a loss for the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission, or PERAC, which hoped to see that conclusion overturned in a dispute over the effective accidental disability retirement date of former Swampscott town employee Robert Vernava.



In its...

