Facebook Investors Seek $129M In Fees From Stock Fight

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- Facebook shareholders who challenged the social media giant’s since-dropped plans to create nonvoting stock that would have kept CEO Mark Zuckerberg in control while he divested 99 percent of his stake have asked the Delaware Chancery Court, in papers unsealed Tuesday, for a $129 million legal fee award.



Counsel for the suing shareholders — attorneys from Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Prickett Jones & Elliott PA — argue that the litigation granted a benefit to Facebook shareholders that could be...

