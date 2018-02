Baylor Can’t Use Med Mal Law To Beat Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Texas state appellate court refused Monday to throw out a surgical resident's wrongful termination suit against Baylor University Medical Center, ruling the resident did not need an expert report to bring the suit because the allegations were not tied to the treatment of a patient.



The suit by Bahram Daniel Daneshfar, who alleged his supervisor verbally abused him and then fired him in retaliation for reporting it, did not meet the criteria for a medical malpractice case under the Texas Medical Liability Act, the panel...

