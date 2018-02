Stoel Rives Snags 3 RE Partners From Perkins Coie

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Stoel Rives LLP has announced the hiring of three attorneys with decades of experience handling real estate law from Perkins Coie LLP as partners in its Portland, Oregon, office, adding a range of expertise for clients needing assistance with anything from development to loan modifications.



Andrew Solomon, Christopher Criglow and Dana Krawczuk joined the firm’s real estate and land use groups, starting at the firm earlier this week and focusing on expanding their practice by continuing to help clients deal with the variety of issues developers...

To view the full article, register now.