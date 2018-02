Ramen Cos. Seek To Decertify Buyers In Price-Fixing Row

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- A pair of Korean ramen noodle companies asked a California federal judge Tuesday to decertify an indirect-purchaser class of noodle buyers from six states in a price-fixing action against the companies, arguing that a recent Ninth Circuit ruling raises the bar on certification of multistate classes.



Nongshim Co. Ltd. and Ottogi Co. Ltd. said the divided Ninth Circuit’s ruling, which nixed a $200 million settlement in multidistrict litigation alleging carmakers Hyundai and Kia misstated vehicle fuel efficiency, extends to the indirect noodle purchasers and shoots down their...

To view the full article, register now.