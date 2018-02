Shopper's Actions Not Harassment, Costco Tells 7th Circ.

Law360, Chicago (February 13, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. asked the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to toss a jury’s finding it is liable after it allegedly failed to protect one of its employees from a customer’s harassment, arguing the customer’s purported actions weren’t enough to meet the Title VII standard.



The appeal comes after an Illinois federal jury found in favor of former Costco employee Dawn Suppo in a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, ordering the warehouse club to pay Suppo $250,000 in emotional damages and medical bill reimbursements....

