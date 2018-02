Ex-NFLer's Business Partner Gets 12 Years For $10M Fraud

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Richmond federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Virginia man who pled guilty to working with a former NFL player to dupe retirees, ex-coaches and other investors out of roughly $10 million must serve 12 years behind bars for his role in the fraud.



U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. handed down the prison sentence for Sherman Carl Vaughn Jr., 46, along with an order putting him on the hook for paying nearly $9 million in restitution jointly and severally with Merrill Robertson Jr., 38,...

