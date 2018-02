Lawmakers Caution Trump On Steel Trade Restrictions

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday told members of Congress he is still considering whether to impose restrictions on steel and aluminum imports that may be threatening U.S. national security, but lawmakers repeatedly warned him against sweeping action that may anger crucial trading partners.



A bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers from both chambers of Congress met with Trump at the White House, in a session that was slated to take place behind closed doors before it was abruptly opened up to media members. During the meeting, Trump...

To view the full article, register now.