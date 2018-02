NM High Court Faults State's Tribal School District Funding

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled the state’s education department was wrong to assume it could reduce state payments to the Zuni Public School District prior to the certification of an offsetting federal funding source, saying the law was clear that the state acted prematurely.



Justice Petra Jimenez Maes, writing for a unanimous court, said the New Mexico Public Education Department must wait each year until the U.S. secretary of education certifies the federal funding source before it can change the monthly payments it provides...

