LeClairRyan Can't Toss Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- LeClairRyan is stuck defending against a malpractice suit brought by a disgruntled client, after a newly assigned Illinois federal judge refused to toss the case despite harsh words from a previous judge who called the client’s claims “bizarre” and “extraordinarily troubling.”



Electronic headset repair shop RF Technologies Inc. sued LeClairRyan in 2016, alleging the law firm’s poor representation led to a brutal sanctions order that forced RFT to settle a trade libel and unfair competition suit for $9 million.



LeClairRyan pointed to the “unclean hands” doctrine...

