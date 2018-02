Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' Lyrics Suit Gets One More Shot

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday said he’ll give a pair of songwriters one last shot to bring copyright claims against Taylor Swift for allegedly ripping off lyrics to the 3LW song “Playas Gon’ Play" in her 2014 hit “Shake It Off,” saying at the same time that the lines at issue are too short and insufficiently creative to merit Copyright Act protection.



The suit accuses Swift, her songwriters and several music companies of ripping off the lines “playas, they gonna play” and “haters, they gonna...

