4th Circ. Won't Rehear Strip Club Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit said Tuesday it won’t rehear a strip club’s argument that dancers are bound by an arbitration agreement they signed after they'd already opted into a minimum wage and overtime collective action.



The appellate court’s single-paragraph order did not elaborate on why it denied Crazy Horse Saloon and Restaurant Inc.’s petition for rehearing en banc, which the strip club filed after a panel ruled in January that the club had only tried to enforce “sham” arbitration agreements after coming up short in court....

To view the full article, register now.