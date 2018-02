Fox Rothschild, MRI Cos. Founders Sued By Investors

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- The receiver for a pair of New Jersey MRI businesses and investors sued Fox Rothschild LLP and those businesses' founders on Tuesday, accusing the founders of fraud and a long-running scheme to squander investments and enrich themselves.



Along with Norman “Norbert” Brettler and Lee Getson, the suit names Fox Rothschild as a defendant for allegedly helping the pair “plunder” the stand-up imaging centers and bilk investors in a sale of the businesses.



The 123-page complaint, led by an attorney-receiver for Tilton Dynamic Imaging LLC and Positional Imaging Associates...

To view the full article, register now.