Death Claim Against Hospital Too Late, Calif. Court Affirms

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has tossed a suit accusing a hospital of wrongful death, rejecting a family’s claims that because the hospital notified them that their son had died of stomach cancer when, in fact, he had actually died of a head injury caused by an in-hospital fall, it should be exempt from the six-month deadline to file suit.



A three-judge Court of Appeal panel found Feb. 9 that not only would the family of Valeriy Zhirov still have had time to file even after they...

