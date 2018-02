SEC Pushes Gibson Dunn Out Of Woodbridge Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (February 13, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Woodbridge Group of Cos. told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not agree to allow Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to continue representing the debtor after a settlement that resolved the agency’s bid for a court-appointed trustee to take over the case.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Gibson Dunn attorney Samuel A. Newman, part of the team that represented the luxury home developer since it filed for Chapter 11 protection in December amid an SEC investigation, said that...

