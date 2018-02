11th Circ. Affirms 11-Year Stint For $80M Eli Lilly Drug Theft

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the 11-year sentence of a man convicted of stealing an estimated $80 million worth of pharmaceuticals from an Eli Lilly and Co. warehouse in Connecticut, saying there’s no evidence his lawyer was ineffective or that the lower court improperly calculated Eli Lilly’s loss.



A three-judge panel’s unanimous decision rebuffed 43-year-old Amaury Villa’s argument that his trial attorneys were ineffective for failing to challenge the $80 million loss used to calculate his 140-month sentence, ruling that evidence of a lower valuation...

