Gerber Buyers Denied Cert. In Baby Food False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday declined for a second time to certify a class of consumers accusing Gerber Products Co. of misbranding baby food, saying the company already changed the disputed labels and the proposed damages models are flawed.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh denied Natalie Bruton’s bid for class certification, saying she hasn’t proposed a damages model that reflects the alleged misconduct and she can’t pursue injunctive relief because Gerber already stopped making purportedly misleading statements about the products’ nutritional content.



“The business...

