Ga. Investment Manager Stole $1.2M From Fund, SEC Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Georgia man who allegedly convinced investors to give him $2.4 million to design a submarine and invest in a national security-related business was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday of stealing half the money and making up a loan to cover it up.



Timothy S. Batchelor, 44, convinced three wealthy people and an institutional investor to contribute to the Specter Ventures Fund, an entity that he said would invest in the defense industry, in late 2014 and 2015, the agency said....

