Ex-Railroad IT Worker Gets Jail Time For Network Damage

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- A former Canadian Pacific Railway IT employee was sentenced by a Minnesota federal judge Tuesday to one year and one day in prison for intentionally damaging critical components of the transcontinental railroad company’s computer network, following a guilty verdict in October.



U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz ordered Christopher Victor Grupe to surrender himself by March 19 and added a year of probation when his jail term ends, a sentence that comes after Grupe was convicted of one count of intentional damage to a Canadian Pacific...

