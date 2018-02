9th Circ. Revives ACLU's Suit Over DHS Checkpoint

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection of violating the American Civil Liberties Union’s free speech rights near an Arizona checkpoint, agreeing with arguments made by a Covington & Burling LLP attorney that the lower court abused its discretion by denying their request to take discovery.



In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Milan Smith Jr., a unanimous three-judge panel reversed a district judge’s ruling that granted the government summary judgment, finding that the judge didn’t have enough information...

