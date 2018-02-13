Sherwin-Williams Deck Coatings Don't Hold Up, Suit Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Paintmaker Sherwin-Williams was sued Tuesday by an Illinois homeowner who says its deck sealants can fail within months and that her own deck was left in worse shape than before after she twice applied a Sherwin-Williams sealant and it twice failed.



Tonica, Illinois, resident Regan Sluder sued Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams on behalf of consumers who have used three sealants: Duckback Deck & Dock Elastomeric Coating, Duckback Deck and Dock Solid Coating and SuperDeck Deck and Dock Coating.



“Contrary to defendants’ representations and illusory guarantees and warranties, the...

To view the full article, register now.