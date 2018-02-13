Sherwin-Williams Deck Coatings Don't Hold Up, Suit Says
Tonica, Illinois, resident Regan Sluder sued Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams on behalf of consumers who have used three sealants: Duckback Deck & Dock Elastomeric Coating, Duckback Deck and Dock Solid Coating and SuperDeck Deck and Dock Coating.
“Contrary to defendants’ representations and illusory guarantees and warranties, the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login