Sherwin-Williams Deck Coatings Don't Hold Up, Suit Says

By Cara Salvatore

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Paintmaker Sherwin-Williams was sued Tuesday by an Illinois homeowner who says its deck sealants can fail within months and that her own deck was left in worse shape than before after she twice applied a Sherwin-Williams sealant and it twice failed.

Tonica, Illinois, resident Regan Sluder sued Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams on behalf of consumers who have used three sealants: Duckback Deck & Dock Elastomeric Coating, Duckback Deck and Dock Solid Coating and SuperDeck Deck and Dock Coating.

“Contrary to defendants’ representations and illusory guarantees and warranties, the...
Case Information

Case Title

Sluder v. The Sherwin-Williams Company et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-01121

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

385(Prop. Damage Prod. Liability)

Judge

Honorable Andrea R. Wood

Date Filed

February 13, 2018

