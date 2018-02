Utes Can't Force Judge's Recusal In Dispute With Ex-Worker

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- The Ute Indian Tribe on Tuesday lost its bid to force the recusal of a federal judge from a suit that is part of a sprawling contract dispute involving a former employee of its energy and minerals department who had sued the tribe to stop it from pursuing a case against him in tribal court.



Chief U.S. District Judge David Nuffer denied the tribe’s motion to recuse U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups from a case that was launched by Lynn D. Becker. The decision found that...

To view the full article, register now.