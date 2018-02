'Goodfellas' Actor Can't Revive $250M 'Simpsons' Image Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- Fox Television Studios Inc. scored another victory in "Goodfellas" actor Frank Sivero's $250 million suit alleging the studio ripped off his likeness for a character on "The Simpsons" when a California state appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the use of the character was protected.



The at-issue "Simpsons" character wasn't a literal likeness of Frank Sivero's characters in "Goodfellas" and "The Godfather Part II," according to the state appellate court's decision. (AP) Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rita Miller in August 2015 granted Fox's motion to strike Sivero's...

