9th Circ. Should Reverse Calif. DACA Injunction, Feds Say

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a California federal court’s order that temporarily barred it from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, arguing that it is an agency action that courts must defer to.



Even if the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to roll back DACA was reviewable under the Administrative Procedures Act, the action was not “arbitrary and capricious” and it did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, as the rescission applies equally to all...

