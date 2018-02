Feds Want End To Texas Suit Over Indian Child Welfare Act

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a federal judge Tuesday to dismiss a suit led by Texas alleging a federal law that sets rules for adoption and custody cases involving Native American children is unconstitutional, saying challenges to the law belong in state court.



In October, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has since been joined by his counterparts from Louisiana and Indiana, filed suit against the DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs to have the law struck down, alleging it racially discriminates against Native...

