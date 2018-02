General Mills Buyers Fight To Preserve Labeling Row

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 2:07 PM EST) -- General Mills consumers accusing the company of misrepresenting its sugary cereals and bars as healthy urged a California federal court Tuesday to keep the proposed class action alive, saying the claims are not preempted and not based on puffery.



Beverly Truxel and Stephen Hadley said the health claims are not preempted under federal law because the bulk of General Mills’ statements do not specify ingredient amounts or provide details about specific nutrients. The consumers further argued that the statements are not “mere puffery” because consumers often...

