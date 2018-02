H-2A Visa Shepherds Still Can't Get Class Cert. For Wage Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Tuesday dismissed for the second time a proposed class action made up of foreign shepherds working in the U.S. on H-2A visas who said that several ranches failed to pay them minimum wage, finding that federal jurisdiction requirements hadn’t been met.



U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones concluded that, after amending their complaint for a second time, the shepherds hadn’t met the Class Action Fairness Act criteria for keeping their suit in federal court, which includes a class member size larger...

To view the full article, register now.