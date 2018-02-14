Warburg Pincus Leads Duetto's $80M Series D Raise

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- Hospitality revenue services platform Duetto has raised $80 million in series D financing from a group of investors led by Warburg Pincus LLC funds, according to an announcement from San Francisco-based Duetto on Wednesday.



Duetto said the round was the largest-ever nonacquisition investment in a hotel-focused software company.



The firm's so-called GameChanger software-as-a-service application gives hospitality clients access to real-time pricing information and data.



"We are pleased to have the support of Warburg Pincus, whose extensive experience in building [software-as-a-service] businesses of scale will help drive...

