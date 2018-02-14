Warburg Pincus Leads Duetto's $80M Series D Raise
Duetto said the round was the largest-ever nonacquisition investment in a hotel-focused software company.
The firm's so-called GameChanger software-as-a-service application gives hospitality clients access to real-time pricing information and data.
"We are pleased to have the support of Warburg Pincus, whose extensive experience in building [software-as-a-service] businesses of scale will help drive...
