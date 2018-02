NJ Justices To Determine If Malpractice Suit Was Barred

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review an appeals court’s decision that a malpractice complaint against Borrus Goldin Foley Vignuolo Hyman & Stahl PC was rightly dismissed because the suit should have been filed as a counterclaim in previous litigation, according to a judiciary notice made public Monday.



The justices granted Evangelos and Matilde Dimitrakopoulos’ petition to review the Appellate Division’s finding in favor of the firm, which represented them in their suit accusing a business partner of diverting funds. The appeals court had agreed with...

