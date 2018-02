Pa. Panel Won't Release AG's Unredacted Lewd Email Report

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday agreed that state law protects the identities of public officials whose names appeared in a report commissioned by the Office of Attorney General on pornographic and otherwise inappropriate material shared via government email accounts.



The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court rejected arguments that the report — a redacted version of which was released in November 2016 — could no longer be withheld under the state’s Right-to-Know law because the investigation into the email scandal was over.



“The language of ... the Right-to-Know law...

To view the full article, register now.